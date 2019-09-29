Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; As Trinseo S A (TSE) Stock Declined, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake by $814,338

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 19,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 111,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 130,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 383,596 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel reported 43,433 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 22,224 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 111,184 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 153,000 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 255,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverpark Ltd Liability Co holds 52,853 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Bonness Enter holds 4.74% or 56,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 789,900 shares or 5.62% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Invest accumulated 75,543 shares. Fil Limited reported 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Capital Lc has invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 92,247 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.21M shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,733 shares to 356,568 shares, valued at $46.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 265,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group A (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 56.28% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.83 per share. TSE’s profit will be $32.16 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.19% negative EPS growth.