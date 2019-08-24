Oakwood Capital Management Maintains Position in At&T (T); Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Stock Price Declined While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 69,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The hedge fund held 807,706 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 877,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 156,646 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Total Backlog of $2.6B at March 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS GETS 4 NEW MSAS W/ APPROX VALUE $63M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 07/04/2018 – Great analysis here by @jbarro on @amazon and the post office; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 170,680 shares. Iron Financial Lc has 11,989 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peapack Gladstone Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 544,694 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 101,427 are held by Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank stated it has 0.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ledyard Bankshares holds 76,204 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Andra Ap stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 14,303 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 884,002 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 394,859 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co invested in 169,048 shares or 1.86% of the stock.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 7,474 shares to 74,415 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corporation by 677,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).