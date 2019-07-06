Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Maintained by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 488 shares to 73,237 shares, valued at $86.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncoke Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:SXCP) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,356 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial I (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 69,266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 620,287 shares. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 64,787 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 4,222 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 15,087 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 107,573 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 80,387 shares. 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,142 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1,273 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 173,807 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 40,290 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 0.44% or 68,895 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1.69M shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 23,114 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,988 shares stake. Sit Invest Associate holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 574,152 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Mngmt reported 22,372 shares. Capital Inc Ca accumulated 1.51% or 107,745 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.84% or 272,027 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust reported 4.08% stake. F&V Capital Ltd Llc holds 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 89,413 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 1.02% or 24,223 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 17,526 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 835,978 shares stake. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 12,676 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

