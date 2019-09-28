Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Value Declined, Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Holding by $1.80 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.17M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Announces Board of Directors Election Results; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 45,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92 million for 29.19 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.