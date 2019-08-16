Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Visa (V) by $2.20 Million; Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.38. About 1.57M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $178.48. About 2.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 261,485 shares to 918,842 shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.20 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

