Oakwood Capital Management Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $2.60 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $387,638

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 12.00 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 3.33 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirees – The Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AT&T (T) and Microsoft (MSFT) announce strategic alliance to deliver innovation with cloud, AI and 5G – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management holds 197,757 shares. Leavell Invest Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 87,494 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gluskin Sheff & has 3.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 59,407 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 12,499 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 608,375 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 119,965 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.05% or 34,056 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First City Capital Inc accumulated 96,702 shares. Gamco Et Al has 1.69 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Lc owns 5,716 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hendley stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burke & Herbert Natl Bank & reported 11,053 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,206 shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,766 shares. Lincluden Ltd stated it has 50,556 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 116,605 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Communication owns 264,637 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Monroe Natl Bank And Mi has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,105 shares. 750,000 are owned by Consulta Limited. 66,118 are held by Crystal Rock Capital. Weik Mngmt holds 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,560 shares. Private Tru Co Na has 81,915 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.