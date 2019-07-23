Oakwood Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Position by $2.60 Million as Share Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose, Credit Capital Investments Raised Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 34.92 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marco Investment Management Lc holds 151,561 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Common Asset Lc has 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 275,446 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.99% or 13.58M shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept reported 1.63% stake. Nbt State Bank N A Ny holds 110,477 shares. Wright has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 3,631 shares. 28,216 are owned by Kistler. Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,828 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company owns 409,833 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,261 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,467 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.25M shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested in 184,155 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 70,083 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 150,625 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Whitnell & has 16,152 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cambridge reported 49,593 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has invested 1.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Phocas Fincl owns 24,645 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer has 509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1.32% or 94,599 shares. Hikari invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 13,839 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Inc has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

