Oakwood Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Stake by $2.60 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Raised by Kings Point Capital Management

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 14.58M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $208.02. About 10.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares to 21,439 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

