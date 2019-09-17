Oakwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $1.74 Million; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Oakwood Capital Management Llc holds 99,041 shares with $13.27 million value, down from 112,092 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 13.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 38.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 277,713 shares with $33.83M value, down from 452,663 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $13.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 574,159 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.43 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 0.16% above currents $131.99 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability owns 4,160 shares. Midas Management invested 0.97% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Profund Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 1,938 shares. Essex Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 0.45% or 1.09 million shares. Etrade Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The California-based Stonebridge has invested 0.72% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 4,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 186 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 17,165 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 386 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP has 223,022 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bartlett Communications Ltd Llc accumulated 140,517 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability holds 3,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Limited holds 53,741 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 4.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ferguson Wellman Management Inc accumulated 1.11M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 1.49 million shares. Investment Svcs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). L & S Advsrs reported 102,779 shares. Guardian Life Comm Of America holds 22,224 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 152,704 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 250,223 shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 107,100 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn invested in 39,677 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 14.96M shares stake. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zweig reported 174,221 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.93% above currents $137.41 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $132 target in Friday, April 12 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report.