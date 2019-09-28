Oakwood Capital Management Has Increased Stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by $303,600; As Waters (WAT) Share Price Declined, Robecosam Ag Has Increased Holding by $6.91 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 32,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 235,523 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.28M, up from 203,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 546,152 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.12 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 77,335 shares. First Personal Fincl has 0.15% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.05% or 9,144 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 33 shares. Cibc Markets Inc holds 0% or 1,284 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 46,004 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 472,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 5,688 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 34,207 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marshfield Assoc has 0.72% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 199,537 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 6,953 shares to 15,255 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,856 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

