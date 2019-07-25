Oakwood Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in At&T (T) by $2.60 Million; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Boosted Its Stake by $323,250

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 2.09 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 27.74 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot: The Transition Period Will Not Be So ‘Staple’ – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Inc stated it has 105,818 shares. 17,524 were accumulated by Franklin. 35,589 are owned by Two Sigma Securities. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 676,073 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc reported 10,003 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 1.49M shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 71,507 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 351,816 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 0% or 355,675 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 17,000 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “AT&T Should Continue to Rally in the Months Ahead – Go Long – TheStreet.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 2.95M shares. M&R Mgmt accumulated 132,387 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.94 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sns Finance Limited reported 15,285 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 214,639 shares. Verus Finance Prtnrs Inc holds 14,355 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 398,230 shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc holds 389,091 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Voloridge Management Llc reported 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wheatland Advsr Inc has 106,627 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Ally Financial holds 251,000 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 82,517 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc has 78,363 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).