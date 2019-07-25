Oakwood Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $387,270 as Stock Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Its Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stake by $1.25 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 12.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 340,495 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 4.34% stake. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 0.07% or 11,350 shares. Paloma Prns Com reported 56,401 shares. 255,574 were accumulated by Abner Herrman Brock Lc. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3.78% or 394,706 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 314,161 shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Ion Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.13 million shares or 5.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Harvey Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,946 shares. Fil owns 9.09M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. 346,565 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,090 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Washington Tru stated it has 285,443 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J has 2.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,500 are owned by Weitz Inv. Allen holds 0.07% or 3,344 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Stellar Results to Drive These ETFs Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares to 19,898 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,167 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).