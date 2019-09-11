Oakwood Capital Management Cut Its Visa (V) Position by $2.20 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Has Increased Its Position by $5.82 Million as Shares Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $174.9. About 6.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85 million, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.92. About 6.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,779 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 2.84% or 4.59 million shares. Arrow Corp owns 3.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 84,274 shares. Finance Services holds 0.26% or 7,590 shares. Northstar Gp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,213 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 484 shares. Geode Limited Liability invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,151 shares. Moreover, Jacobson And Schmitt Ltd Liability Co has 3.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 35,142 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 136,788 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 107,027 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc reported 18,834 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 28,942 shares. 5,681 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: The Trend in Visa Stock Is Worth a Closer Look – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Tru Fl holds 20,703 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,409 shares. Bartlett Limited Company invested in 4,191 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,031 shares. Consulate Inc holds 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,444 shares. Natixis reported 0.64% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barclays Pcl reported 0.38% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartline Invest Corporation holds 3.41% or 83,662 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut holds 99,112 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,527 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company accumulated 225 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.79 million shares. 2,030 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.33% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,765 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.28B for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.