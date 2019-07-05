Oakwood Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $2.20 Million as Shares Rose; As Union Pac (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.42 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,577 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 52,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.36. About 1.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 3.29 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.71 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 247,700 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). White Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 143,000 shares for 5.88% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Incline Lc accumulated 127,306 shares or 3.99% of the stock. 89,854 are held by Highland Cap Limited. Marvin And Palmer Associate reported 40,650 shares. Benedict has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 80,648 were reported by Kdi Cap Prtn Limited Co. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 52,857 shares. Btim holds 1.57% or 737,556 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability owns 532,160 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc Inc invested in 111,983 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 9,842 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.08 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Decline Has Intersected Babicanora Vein, Confirms New Vein Discovery and Additional High-Grade In-Fill Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nobilis Health Receives NYSE American Notice Regarding Low Selling Price Issues – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarter Rail Headcount Bucks Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.45% or 122,574 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Interstate Bank has 1.68% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 45,030 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.83% or 17,365 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 1,260 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Com has 15,428 shares. Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,616 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peddock Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,573 shares. Ashford Cap Inc invested in 41,810 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Violich Capital Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,968 shares. Sei Invs has 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 485,645 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,072 shares. Moreover, First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,194 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares to 205,885 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN) by 956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).