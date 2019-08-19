Oakwood Capital Management Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $387,270; Atika Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 907,413 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81 million for 17.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 7,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,160 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). North Star Invest stated it has 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 118,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 172 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.73% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.04 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il invested in 0.15% or 117,654 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com reported 175,829 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 97,554 shares. Hudock Capital Lc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $934,650 activity. $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by COSTELLO ELLEN on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, March 4 the insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought $189,581. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $102,100 was bought by Naher Ulrich. 19,100 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $201,270 were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,638 shares. 74,463 were reported by Community Retail Bank Na. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 119,429 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Networks holds 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,358 shares. National Asset owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 106,406 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc holds 39,062 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc invested in 402,910 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Limited reported 743,649 shares. Westend Advisors Llc invested in 306,388 shares. Hound Prns Lc holds 8.08% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull And Monroe Mgmt Corporation holds 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,304 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.