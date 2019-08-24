Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019; AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (ABWN) Shorts Lowered By 0.04%

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OCSI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s current price of $8.31 translates into 1.87% yield. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 12,783 shares traded. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) has declined 1.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OCSI News: 08/05/2018 Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q-End Net Asset Value/Share $9.99; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income 2Q Net Investment Income 16 Cents/Share; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME – BOARD RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL TO REDUCE ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENTS FROM 200% TO 150%; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Board Recommends Holders Approve Plan to Cut Asset Coverage Requirements to 150% From 200%; 11/05/2018 – Private Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Oaktree Strategic; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Strategic Income Corp Announces Plans to Seek Stockholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage Requirements; 08/05/2018 – OAKTREE STRATEGIC INCOME CORPORATION – QTRLY SHR $0.29

AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWORK (OTCMKTS:ABWN) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. ABWN’s SI was 237,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 238,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate C

More recent Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airborne Wireless Network Files For IPO Uplisting To NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Airborne Wireless Network: Will It Soar Or Crash? – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN) Presents At 29th Annual ROTH Conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Airborne Wireless Network, a developmental stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a wholesale fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network. The company has market cap of $486,268. This network will enable participating aircraft to act as airborne repeaters or routers, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to the next creating a digital superhighway in the sky. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in developing Infinitus, an airborne broadband network providing connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services using commercial aircraft.