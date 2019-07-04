Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.96 N/A 0.36 23.57 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.40 N/A 0.21 31.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7%

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.