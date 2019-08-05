Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.