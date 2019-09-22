Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

We are contrasting Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.