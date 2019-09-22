Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

We are contrasting Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.60
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
