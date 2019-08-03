Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.84
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 1.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.