Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 1.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.