Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.61 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.04 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.