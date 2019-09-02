Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.61
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.04
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.