Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.93 N/A 0.36 23.57 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.16 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 19.9%. 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.