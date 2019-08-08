Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.80 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 36.75% respectively. 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.