Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.65 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.57 23.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 11.85% respectively. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.05% 2.72% 5% 10.53% 7.18% 13.24%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 7 factors Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.