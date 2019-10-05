Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.65 N/A 0.36 23.06 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.61 19.84

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 29.86%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.