Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.94 N/A 0.36 23.57 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.52 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.