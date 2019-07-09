Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.94
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.52
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
