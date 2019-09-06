Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

We are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.62 N/A 0.36 23.06 Central Securities Corp. 30 41.88 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.