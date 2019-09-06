Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

We are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.62
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.88
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Competitively, 46.53% are Central Securities Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
