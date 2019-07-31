Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.87 N/A 0.36 23.57 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.77 N/A 7.59 5.67

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is presently more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Athene Holding Ltd. is $56, which is potential 33.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders are 19.27%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has stronger performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.