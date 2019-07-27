Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.25 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is presently more expensive than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 21.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 18.9%. 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.