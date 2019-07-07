Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.97 N/A 0.36 23.57 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.