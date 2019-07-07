Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.97
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.54%
|-0.34%
|2.07%
|5.94%
|0.89%
|12.55%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.