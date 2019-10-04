Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Comparison side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.65 N/A 0.36 23.06 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 15 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Summary

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.