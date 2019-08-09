Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.91
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
