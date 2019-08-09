Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.91 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.