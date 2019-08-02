Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.84
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 8.79%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
