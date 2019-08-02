Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 8.79%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.