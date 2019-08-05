Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Comparison side by side

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.84
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
