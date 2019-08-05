Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Comparison side by side

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.84 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.