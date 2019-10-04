Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Contrasting side by side

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 32.83% respectively. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.