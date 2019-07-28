Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.59 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 8.30% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 42.3% respectively. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.