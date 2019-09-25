Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.65 N/A 0.36 23.06 Mmtec Inc. 7 2038.21 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Mmtec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 0%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.