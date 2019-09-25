Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Contrasting side by side

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.65
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|2038.21
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Mmtec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 0%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of Mmtec Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Mmtec Inc.
