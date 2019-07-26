Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation N/A 8 23.57 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The peers have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.