Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.86
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.37
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 62.14%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Competitively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.81%
|-0.87%
|2.36%
|-2.42%
|-6.18%
|7.19%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
