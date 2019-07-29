Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.86 N/A 0.36 23.57 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.37 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.78% and 62.14%. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.27%. Competitively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.81% -0.87% 2.36% -2.42% -6.18% 7.19%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.