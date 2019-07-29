Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Coveraged By Janney Capital; Cohen & Steers Has Lifted By $47.15 Million Its Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stake

Janney Capital started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research note issued to investors and clients on 29 July. The company issued “Neutral” rating on OCSL stock.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) stake by 23.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 1.18M shares as Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI)’s stock rose 7.64%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 6.26 million shares with $253.03M value, up from 5.08M last quarter. Douglas Emmett Inc. now has $7.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 171,001 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON DOUGLAS EMMETT INC TO REFILE ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Chubb Ltd stake by 99,182 shares to 34,486 valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 268,260 shares and now owns 228,825 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 0.04% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 561,085 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 32,700 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Parametric Associates Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 237,849 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.77% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). M&T Comml Bank owns 10,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group has invested 1.44% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Atwood & Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 500 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% or 129,103 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 75,800 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 29,984 shares stake. Swiss Bank owns 294,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 70,349 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OCSL’s profit will be $16.92M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. The company has market cap of $742.86 million. The fund seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering, and media and advertising sectors. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies with enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 86,326 shares traded. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) has risen 14.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.