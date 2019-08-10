Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.96 N/A 1.06 5.02 Qiwi plc 16 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Qiwi plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qiwi plc seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Qiwi plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Qiwi plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Qiwi plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Qiwi plc’s potential downside is -5.52% and its average price target is $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Qiwi plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.01% and 82.8%. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share held by insiders are 17.68%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Qiwi plc.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.