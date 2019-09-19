Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.88 N/A 1.06 5.02 Golden Bull Limited 5 1.09 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors at 54.01% and 0% respectively. 17.68% are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has 26% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.