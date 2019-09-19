Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

This is a contrast between Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|5
|4.88
|N/A
|1.06
|5.02
|Golden Bull Limited
|5
|1.09
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors at 54.01% and 0% respectively. 17.68% are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|0.57%
|-1.11%
|1.14%
|11.27%
|9.45%
|26%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has 26% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance.
Summary
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
