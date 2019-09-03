Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.77 N/A 1.06 5.02 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.53 N/A 0.29 33.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc. EZCORP Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than EZCORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of EZCORP Inc. is $14, which is potential 77.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and EZCORP Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.01% and 0% respectively. About 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, EZCORP Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation was less bullish than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.