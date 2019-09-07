Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.86 N/A 1.06 5.02 Equifax Inc. 128 5.21 N/A -3.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Equifax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Equifax Inc. is $77.5, which is potential -47.19% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Equifax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.01% and 96.9%. Insiders owned 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation was less bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Equifax Inc. beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.