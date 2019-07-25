Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.10 N/A 0.74 7.50 Capital One Financial Corporation 86 2.11 N/A 12.07 7.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation. Capital One Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.28 beta and it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Capital One Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $106.5, with potential upside of 9.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.4% and 91.8%. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 1.27% 6.49% 6.29% 18.98% 14.11% 31.91% Capital One Financial Corporation -0.93% 2.88% 11.74% -1.13% -4.09% 18.24%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has stronger performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.