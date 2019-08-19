Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Comparing side by side

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.79 N/A 1.06 5.02 SLM Corporation 64 3.11 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and SLM Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.01% and 16.93%. 17.68% are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation had bullish trend while SLM Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.