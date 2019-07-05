Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) Comparing side by side

Both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 5.28 N/A 0.74 7.50 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 66 4.18 N/A 8.76 7.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.4% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 1.27% 6.49% 6.29% 18.98% 14.11% 31.91% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -5.12% -5% 2.44% -9.6% -4.92% 15.79%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.