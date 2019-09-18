Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by $2.62 Million as Shares Rose; Bainco International Investors Increases Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 227,602 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $292.71. About 1.47M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $634.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 17,703 shares to 46,663 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.