Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Position by $88.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Permit Capital Maintains Holding in Viacom New (VIAB)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 2150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.99 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 16.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 4.27 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 29/05/2018 – Variety: Original `Roseanne’ Episodes Pulled From Viacom Cable Channels; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR

