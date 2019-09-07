Oaktree Capital Management LP Upped Its Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Holding by $1.47 Million; Regis Management Co Lowered Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Declined

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.67% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 4.95 million shares traded or 658.88% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, up from 939,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 210,741 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/06/2019: RBB,GWRE,DB,LPT – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Guidewire Software (GWRE) Announces Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 386,000 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Limited reported 47,569 shares stake. Blair William & Com Il holds 0.86% or 1.46M shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 31,832 shares. Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 892,151 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.12% or 198,265 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fund has invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Paloma Mngmt Comm invested in 0.01% or 5,286 shares. Jackson Square Partners owns 155,902 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecom Argentina, CablevisiÃ³n complete merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecom Argentina slides after election result – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comparing PagSeguro With StoneCo And Square – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Argentina boosts operating income amid revenue drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.